Barry Loukaitis, killer of 3 in 1996 school shooting, won't fight resentencing
Barry Dale Loukaitis, who at 14 murdered two fellow students and a teacher at Moses Lake's Frontier Middle School in 1996, will not plead for leniency at his court-ordered resentencing next week, saying in a letter that he will "defer to the desires of the victims' families." In his letter filed April 3 in Grant County Superior Court, Loukaitis also for the first time offered apologies for the shootings, in which he gunned down algebra teacher Leona Caires,
