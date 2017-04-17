AppleSox add five pitchers, one infielder to 2017 roster
Soils are very saturated this spring and over 100 landslides and ground failures have already The Wenatchee AppleSox continue to roll out the 2017 roster with the next round of incoming players coming from schools around the Pacific Northwest. Those schools include Western Oregon, Central Washington, Montana State-Billings, Yakima Valley Community College and Whitman, Sox coach Kyle Krustangel announced Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.
Add your comments below
Moses Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wheeler road..? (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|lisa wayson
|6
|Pacific Cargo Services sells in bankruptcy auct... (Aug '13)
|Dec '16
|Rob
|3
|Searching for someone (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Old news
|1
|Livestock rescue during wildfires now legal und... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Mels Hole
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Moses Lake, WA (Sep '10)
|Jan '16
|sterling
|44
|Odds stacked up against Grant county gang task ... (Nov '09)
|May '15
|dave
|2
|Man arrested for manufacturing, selling marijua... (Feb '12)
|May '15
|dave
|6
Find what you want!
Search Moses Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC