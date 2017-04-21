21 years later, Moses Lake school shooter says "I'm sorry"
For the first time, a young man who killed three people in a school shooting in Moses Lake says he's sorry for what happened; he also dispelled long-standing myths about why he opened fire that day at Frontier Junior High. Barry Loukaitis was 14 years old in 1996 when he opened fire on his math class.
