21 years later, Moses Lake school sho...

21 years later, Moses Lake school shooter says "I'm sorry"

For the first time, a young man who killed three people in a school shooting in Moses Lake says he's sorry for what happened; he also dispelled long-standing myths about why he opened fire that day at Frontier Junior High. Barry Loukaitis was 14 years old in 1996 when he opened fire on his math class.

