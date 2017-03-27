Washington lawmakers continue search ...

Washington lawmakers continue search for way to revise water laws

OLYMPIA More construction would be possible in rural areas if lawmakers can agree on a way to rewrite Washington's water law to address a recent Supreme Court ruling critics say keeps families from building their dream homes. But supporters of the ruling told a legislative committee Tuesday one attempted rewrite doesn't do enough to make sure all residents will have the water they need.

