Officers develop system to track fleeing suspects

Friday Mar 31

Police in Moses Lake have a new high-tech tool to help them end car chases without anybody getting hurt. Our police and sheriff's deputies give up chasing suspected crooks a lot more than you might think to help protect other motorists on the road.

Moses Lake, WA

