MRJ to undergo cold soak tests in Florida
One of the Mitsubishi Aircraft MRJ regional jet flight test aircraft has been sent to McKinley Climatic Laboratory at Eglin AFB in Florida for cold weather testing. "There the test aircraft will be tested to some of the most extreme temperatures it may encounter during commercial operation," it said separately in a programme update issued on 28 February.
