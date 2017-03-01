Moses Lake man injured in one-vehicle collision
A 27-year-old Moses Lake man is in critical condition at Providence-Sacred Heart Medical Center after being ejected from the truck he was driving early Sunday morning. Margarito Rivera Villalba apparently fell asleep at the wheel of his 2011 Chevy pickup which was northbound on Road K-Northeast near Road 6-Northeast.
