Mitsubishi takes 'close look' at MRJ testing campaign

Mitsubishi Aircraft is re-assessing its flight test campaign for the MRJ regional jet following the latest design changes, amid reports that it may require at least 500 more flying hours to achieve certification. "We are now taking a close look at our flight test program reflecting the recent change and approximately how much time to be needed or which aircraft to be used, including how many additional flight test aircraft is required to obtain type certification," says Mitsubishi in an email to FlightGlobal.

