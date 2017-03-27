Mitsubishi takes 'close look' at MRJ ...

Mitsubishi takes 'close look' at MRJ testing campaign

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: Flight Global

Mitsubishi Aircraft is re-assessing its flight test campaign for the MRJ regional jet following the latest design changes, amid reports that it may require at least 500 more flying hours to achieve certification. "We are now taking a close look at our flight test program reflecting the recent change and approximately how much time to be needed or which aircraft to be used, including how many additional flight test aircraft is required to obtain type certification," says Mitsubishi in an email to FlightGlobal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Flight Global.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Moses Lake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wheeler road..? (Aug '07) Feb '17 lisa wayson 6
News Pacific Cargo Services sells in bankruptcy auct... (Aug '13) Dec '16 Rob 3
Searching for someone (Jul '16) Jul '16 Old news 1
News Livestock rescue during wildfires now legal und... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Mels Hole 1
Debate: Marijuana - Moses Lake, WA (Sep '10) Jan '16 sterling 44
News Odds stacked up against Grant county gang task ... (Nov '09) May '15 dave 2
News Man arrested for manufacturing, selling marijua... (Feb '12) May '15 dave 6
See all Moses Lake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Moses Lake Forum Now

Moses Lake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Moses Lake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Oakland
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
 

Moses Lake, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,436 • Total comments across all topics: 279,937,400

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC