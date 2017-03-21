Hutterites sue Walla Walla winery ove...

Hutterites sue Walla Walla winery over $19,000 in grapes - Tue, 21 Mar 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

A lawsuit claims Patit Creek Cellars , which has a wine tasting room in downtown Spokane, hasn't paid for more than 14 tons of grapes valued at nearly $19,000. The Walla Walla-based winery is being sued by the Warden Hutterian Brethren, a religious colony that maintains a large agriculture operation in the small town of Warden, near Moses Lake.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Moses Lake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wheeler road..? (Aug '07) Feb '17 lisa wayson 6
News Pacific Cargo Services sells in bankruptcy auct... (Aug '13) Dec '16 Rob 3
Searching for someone (Jul '16) Jul '16 Old news 1
News Livestock rescue during wildfires now legal und... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Mels Hole 1
Debate: Marijuana - Moses Lake, WA (Sep '10) Jan '16 sterling 44
News Odds stacked up against Grant county gang task ... (Nov '09) May '15 dave 2
News Man arrested for manufacturing, selling marijua... (Feb '12) May '15 dave 6
See all Moses Lake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Moses Lake Forum Now

Moses Lake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Moses Lake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Moses Lake, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,270 • Total comments across all topics: 279,719,346

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC