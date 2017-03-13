Fewer counted in Grant County's Point in Time Homeless Count - Wed, 15 Mar 2017 PST
For the third consecutive year volunteers in the annual Point in Time Homeless Count have counted a decrease in unsheltered homeless people living in Grant County. Sixteen "field count" volunteers panned out into Grant County on Jan. 26 for the count.
