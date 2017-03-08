Clifford William Phillips, Sr.

Clifford William Phillips, Sr.

He was born on November 13, 1931, to Clifford and Alice Phillips at Auburn, In 1956, he married Shirley Morris in Moses Lake, where they made their first home. They then moved to Garden Grove, , before moving to Auburn in 1964, when he went to work for the Auburn Police Department, retiring there after 20 years.

