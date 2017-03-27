Big Drug Bust! 700lbs Of Marijuana Seized Near Royal City
A Moses Lake man is in custody and several hundred pounds of marijuana seized after local and federal law enforcement officers served three search warrants this past Tuesday. Detectives from Grant County's Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team and agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration on Oct. 30 raided homes at 14929 Fourth Street Northeast in Moses Lake, 10439 Road A-Southwest near Royal City, and 1912 West Atkinson Road near Othello.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.
Add your comments below
Moses Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wheeler road..? (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|lisa wayson
|6
|Pacific Cargo Services sells in bankruptcy auct... (Aug '13)
|Dec '16
|Rob
|3
|Searching for someone (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Old news
|1
|Livestock rescue during wildfires now legal und... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Mels Hole
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Moses Lake, WA (Sep '10)
|Jan '16
|sterling
|44
|Odds stacked up against Grant county gang task ... (Nov '09)
|May '15
|dave
|2
|Man arrested for manufacturing, selling marijua... (Feb '12)
|May '15
|dave
|6
Find what you want!
Search Moses Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC