Big Drug Bust! 700lbs Of Marijuana Seized Near Royal City

Monday Mar 13

A Moses Lake man is in custody and several hundred pounds of marijuana seized after local and federal law enforcement officers served three search warrants this past Tuesday. Detectives from Grant County's Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team and agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration on Oct. 30 raided homes at 14929 Fourth Street Northeast in Moses Lake, 10439 Road A-Southwest near Royal City, and 1912 West Atkinson Road near Othello.

