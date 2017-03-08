Bagels for Books is March 18 - Wed, 08 Mar 2017 PST

If you are a fan of books, bagels and supporting a good cause then you might want to circle March 18 on your calendar, as the Moses Lake Public Library Foundation's "Bagels for Books" fundraiser is set to return to raise money for the Moses Lake Public Library. The event will be held from 9-11 a.m. in the cafeteria at Frontier Middle School in Moses Lake, 517 W. Third Ave. The event features live music, local authors, an appearance by Mrs. America 2017 Natalie Luttmer, and, of course, bagels and books.

