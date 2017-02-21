Watershed 2017 lineup
The Watershed Music Festival is one of the most popular music experiences in the Pacific Northwest and the 2017 lineup is out! The three day concert is held at the Gorge Amphitheatre and the views of the Columbia River give these artists a breathtaking backdrop. The headliners are Chris Stapleton and Darius Rucker.
