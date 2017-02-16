Washington state GOP lawmakers push for income tax amendment - Thu, 16 Feb 2017 PST
Rep. Matt Manweller, R-Ellensburg, lead sponsor and one of 38 House Republicans who introduced the legislation, said that any talk of an income tax needs to end. "We have the opportunity to pass this constitutional amendment and support what the voters of Washington state have told us multiple times - no state income tax," Manweller said in a news release Wednesday.
