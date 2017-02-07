Suspected car prowler assaults two Mo...

Suspected car prowler assaults two Moses Lake officers

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

A 35-year-old man faces two counts of third degree assault after fighting with two Moses Lake Police officers, sending one to the hospital, Monday night. Police say that around 9:30 p.m., just outside the city limits of Moses Lake, Grant County deputies responded to a call of a man believed to be prowling cars on Space Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Moses Lake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wheeler road..? (Aug '07) Feb 3 lisa wayson 6
News Pacific Cargo Services sells in bankruptcy auct... (Aug '13) Dec '16 Rob 3
Searching for someone (Jul '16) Jul '16 Old news 1
News Livestock rescue during wildfires now legal und... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Mels Hole 1
Debate: Marijuana - Moses Lake, WA (Sep '10) Jan '16 sterling 44
News Odds stacked up against Grant county gang task ... (Nov '09) May '15 dave 2
News Man arrested for manufacturing, selling marijua... (Feb '12) May '15 dave 6
See all Moses Lake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Moses Lake Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Grant County was issued at February 08 at 9:13AM PST

Moses Lake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Moses Lake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Moses Lake, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,479 • Total comments across all topics: 278,674,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC