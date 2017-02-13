Second Harvest distribution planned for Feb. 23
MOSES LAKE - Second Harvest of the Inland Northwest will hold a free food distribution event at noon Feb. 23 at North Elementary School, 1200 W. Craig St. About two dozen volunteers are still needed for the event.
