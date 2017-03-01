REC Silicon ASA - Fourth quarter 2016 results
February 16, 2017: REC Silicon ASA reported fourth quarter revenues of USD 80.4 million, up from USD 50.9 million in the previous quarter. The corresponding EBITDA during the fourth quarter increased to USD 4.9 million compared to a loss of USD 7.9 million in the previous quarter.
