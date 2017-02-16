Public meetings scheduled to review 2...

Public meetings scheduled to review 2017 PUD rates

Grant County PUD customers will be able to have their say on proposed 2017 electric rates at two public meetings March 6. The first public meeting to review the new rates and get customer reaction is scheduled at 2 p.m. in Ephrata in the commission room at PUD headquarters, 30 Southwest C Street. The second will be at 6 p.m. in Moses Lake, at a location to be determined.

