Protest held after Peter Pan production

Members of the Blood Tribe held a unity rally on Saturday to raise awareness over the issue of cultural misappropriation after a photo from a recent production of "Peter Pan" was posted online by the Carriage House Theatre in Cardston. The event took place Saturday afternoon in the Moccasin Flats Plaza in the community of Moses Lake, and was organized by Communities in Unity, members of The Council of Canadians and Idle No More Blood Tribe.

