On Anniversary Of School Shooting, Vi...

On Anniversary Of School Shooting, Victim's Sister Has Plea For Lawmakers

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: KUOW-FM Seattle

Thursday is the 21st anniversary of a deadly school shooting at Frontier Junior High in Moses Lake, Washington. To mark the anniversary, the sister of one of the victims plans to ask state lawmakers to make it crime to not safely store guns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Moses Lake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pacific Cargo Services sells in bankruptcy auct... (Aug '13) Dec '16 Rob 3
Searching for someone (Jul '16) Jul '16 Old news 1
News Livestock rescue during wildfires now legal und... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Mels Hole 1
Debate: Marijuana - Moses Lake, WA (Sep '10) Jan '16 sterling 44
News Odds stacked up against Grant county gang task ... (Nov '09) May '15 dave 2
News Man arrested for manufacturing, selling marijua... (Feb '12) May '15 dave 6
Review: Sand Bar LLC (Mar '09) Apr '15 J509_cz 13
See all Moses Lake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Moses Lake Forum Now

Moses Lake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Moses Lake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. China
  2. NASA
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
 

Moses Lake, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,476 • Total comments across all topics: 278,473,592

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC