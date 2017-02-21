New bills in Olympia aim to prepare Washington for wildfire season
Still jolted by back-to-back historically destructive fire seasons, legislators are considering several bills that aim to bolster the state's ability to fight wildfires. The blazes of 2014 and 2015 burned a combined 1.3 million acres and destroyed hundreds of homes across large swaths of Central and Eastern Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.
Add your comments below
Moses Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wheeler road..? (Aug '07)
|Feb 3
|lisa wayson
|6
|Pacific Cargo Services sells in bankruptcy auct... (Aug '13)
|Dec '16
|Rob
|3
|Searching for someone (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Old news
|1
|Livestock rescue during wildfires now legal und... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Mels Hole
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Moses Lake, WA (Sep '10)
|Jan '16
|sterling
|44
|Odds stacked up against Grant county gang task ... (Nov '09)
|May '15
|dave
|2
|Man arrested for manufacturing, selling marijua... (Feb '12)
|May '15
|dave
|6
Find what you want!
Search Moses Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC