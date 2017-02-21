New bills in Olympia aim to prepare W...

New bills in Olympia aim to prepare Washington for wildfire season

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: Seattle Times

Still jolted by back-to-back historically destructive fire seasons, legislators are considering several bills that aim to bolster the state's ability to fight wildfires. The blazes of 2014 and 2015 burned a combined 1.3 million acres and destroyed hundreds of homes across large swaths of Central and Eastern Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Moses Lake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wheeler road..? (Aug '07) Feb 3 lisa wayson 6
News Pacific Cargo Services sells in bankruptcy auct... (Aug '13) Dec '16 Rob 3
Searching for someone (Jul '16) Jul '16 Old news 1
News Livestock rescue during wildfires now legal und... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Mels Hole 1
Debate: Marijuana - Moses Lake, WA (Sep '10) Jan '16 sterling 44
News Odds stacked up against Grant county gang task ... (Nov '09) May '15 dave 2
News Man arrested for manufacturing, selling marijua... (Feb '12) May '15 dave 6
See all Moses Lake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Moses Lake Forum Now

Moses Lake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Moses Lake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Moses Lake, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,009 • Total comments across all topics: 279,161,476

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC