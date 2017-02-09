N. Carolina mother upset after anothe...

N. Carolina mother upset after another woman breastfeeds her baby

A North Carolina woman is outraged after learning a daycare worker breastfed her son after she specifically told her not to. Kaycee Oxendine has a 3-month-old baby and says she wants police to press charges against the daycare woman who breastfed her baby without her permission.

