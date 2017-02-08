Mother upset with unsafe school bus stop conditions
A mother in the Shadle neighborhood is upset with the unsafe conditions at her daughter's bus stop on the corner of Nettleton and Central. The City of Spokane says typically home owners are responsible for clearing the sidewalks in front of their homes but this particular sidewalk is in front of a field, so it hasn't been cleared at all.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Moses Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wheeler road..? (Aug '07)
|Feb 3
|lisa wayson
|6
|Pacific Cargo Services sells in bankruptcy auct... (Aug '13)
|Dec '16
|Rob
|3
|Searching for someone (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Old news
|1
|Livestock rescue during wildfires now legal und... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Mels Hole
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Moses Lake, WA (Sep '10)
|Jan '16
|sterling
|44
|Odds stacked up against Grant county gang task ... (Nov '09)
|May '15
|dave
|2
|Man arrested for manufacturing, selling marijua... (Feb '12)
|May '15
|dave
|6
Find what you want!
Search Moses Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC