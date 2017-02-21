Moses Lake, Potholes at unusually high levels - Thu, 23 Feb 2017 PST
The water level in Moses Lake and Potholes Reservoir is so high right now that local officials are having to release water just to hold the level steady. "It's higher now then it has been in years," said Chris Overland, general manager of the Moses Lake Irrigation and Rehabilitation District.
