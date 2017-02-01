Moses Lake meetings to discuss sidewa...

Moses Lake meetings to discuss sidewalks, curb ramps - Thu, 02 Feb 2017 PST

Locals are invited to attend two upcoming public meetings in Moses Lake to assist the city in pinpointing locations around the city that need to be brought into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act . The meetings will be held on at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Feb. 6 at the Moses Lake Civic Center, 401 S. Balsam St. A short presentation about the project will be featured at the offset of each meeting, followed up by a question and answer period with members of the project team.

