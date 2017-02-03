Grant County identifies mumps outbreak near Moses Lake - Fri, 03 Feb 2017 PST
Grant County officials are tracking a mumps outbreak at the Columbia Basin Job Corps near Moses Lake, where there were five confirmed cases of mumps and nine suspected cases Friday. Local pharmacies have been alerted to increase their stocks of the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine, according to the Grant County Health District.
