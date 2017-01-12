this story a-o

Thursday Jan 12

The New Start Clinic, a treatment facility that is the first of its kind in this area, opened for business in the Brewster Medical Center building at 520 W. Indian Avenue, last October. New Start "is a medically supervised outpatient addiction recovery program that is committed to helping people fight opiate addiction with little or no withdrawl symptoms," said its Chief of Operations, Nicole Smith said.

