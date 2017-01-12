Takata agrees to guilty plea, will pa...

Takata agrees to guilty plea, will pay $1B for hiding defect - Fri, 13 Jan 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Sen. Bill Nelson of Florida displays parts of a defective airbag made by Takata of Japan in this 2014 photo. Takata has agreed to plead guilty to a single criminal charge and will pay $1 billion in fines and restitution for a years-long scheme to conceal the deadly defect in its airbag inflators.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Moses Lake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pacific Cargo Services sells in bankruptcy auct... (Aug '13) Dec 19 Rob 3
Searching for someone Jul '16 Old news 1
News Livestock rescue during wildfires now legal und... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Mels Hole 1
Debate: Marijuana - Moses Lake, WA (Sep '10) Jan '16 sterling 44
News Odds stacked up against Grant county gang task ... (Nov '09) May '15 dave 2
News Man arrested for manufacturing, selling marijua... (Feb '12) May '15 dave 6
Review: Sand Bar LLC (Mar '09) Apr '15 J509_cz 13
See all Moses Lake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Moses Lake Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Ice Storm Warning for Grant County was issued at January 16 at 9:01PM PST

Moses Lake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Moses Lake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Syria
  4. General Motors
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Moses Lake, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,330 • Total comments across all topics: 277,978,801

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC