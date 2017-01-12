Takata agrees to guilty plea, will pay $1B for hiding defect - Fri, 13 Jan 2017 PST
Sen. Bill Nelson of Florida displays parts of a defective airbag made by Takata of Japan in this 2014 photo. Takata has agreed to plead guilty to a single criminal charge and will pay $1 billion in fines and restitution for a years-long scheme to conceal the deadly defect in its airbag inflators.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Moses Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pacific Cargo Services sells in bankruptcy auct... (Aug '13)
|Dec 19
|Rob
|3
|Searching for someone
|Jul '16
|Old news
|1
|Livestock rescue during wildfires now legal und... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Mels Hole
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Moses Lake, WA (Sep '10)
|Jan '16
|sterling
|44
|Odds stacked up against Grant county gang task ... (Nov '09)
|May '15
|dave
|2
|Man arrested for manufacturing, selling marijua... (Feb '12)
|May '15
|dave
|6
|Review: Sand Bar LLC (Mar '09)
|Apr '15
|J509_cz
|13
Find what you want!
Search Moses Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC