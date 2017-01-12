School Closures and Delays
Asotin - Anatone SD / 2 Hrs. Late Clarkston SD / 2 Hr. Delay Ephrata School District CLOSED Lewiston School District 2-Hour Delay Lind-Ritzville Cooperative Schools 2-Hour Delay Moses Lake Christian Academy CLOSED Moses Lake School District CLOSED Nespelem School District 2-Hour Delay Spokane Public Schools Bus Delays: Elementary School 30 Minutes Late, Middle School 1 Hour Late, High School On Time St. Rose's School CLOSED Warden School District 2-Hour Delay, No AM Preschool Soap Lake SD / 2 Hr.
