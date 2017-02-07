Renton man sentenced in green energy ...

Renton man sentenced in green energy scam

Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

A 77-year-old Renton man has been sentenced to nearly nine years in prison for his role in helping a green energy company defraud the government of $9.5 million. Gen-X Energy Group was an alternative fuel company based in Pasco and Moses Lake.

