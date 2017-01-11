Pasco man part of three-car collision...

Pasco man part of three-car collision on I-90

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 9 Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

About eight miles west of the city, three cars collided at 9:24 p.m., according to the Washington State Patrol. The highway was covered in snow and ice in places.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Moses Lake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pacific Cargo Services sells in bankruptcy auct... (Aug '13) Dec 19 Rob 3
Searching for someone Jul '16 Old news 1
News Livestock rescue during wildfires now legal und... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Mels Hole 1
Debate: Marijuana - Moses Lake, WA (Sep '10) Jan '16 sterling 44
News Odds stacked up against Grant county gang task ... (Nov '09) May '15 dave 2
News Man arrested for manufacturing, selling marijua... (Feb '12) May '15 dave 6
Review: Sand Bar LLC (Mar '09) Apr '15 J509_cz 13
See all Moses Lake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Moses Lake Forum Now

Moses Lake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Moses Lake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
 

Moses Lake, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,360 • Total comments across all topics: 277,835,265

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC