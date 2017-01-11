Moses Lake man sought for Kennewick burglary

Police are looking for William Edward Young in connection to a burglary and car prowls in the Canyon Lakes are of Kennewick in December. A probable cause authorization, for police to detain him for up to 72 hours for suspicion of second-degree possession of stolen property, was authorized by the prosecutor's office, according to Michael Blatman with Crime Stoppers of Tri-Cities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.