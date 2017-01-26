Moses Lake man inured in crash west of Richland

A Moses Lake man was injured when the pickup he was riding in crashed on Highway 240 about 8 miles west of Richland Friday. Adilene Medina, 25, of Moses Lake, was driving a blue 2007 Chevrolet Colorado pickup west and lost control at milepost 15 at 7 a.m., according to the Washington State Patrol.

