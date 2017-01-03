Grant County Sheriff's Office: Stay off roads until weather passes
In a traffic alert Sunday night, the Grant County Sheriff's Office warned drivers that winds were causing visibility problems and snow drifts, which were causing some cars to slide off roads. The Sheriff's Office said Sunday evening that there were zero visibility points east of Moses Lake.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Moses Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pacific Cargo Services sells in bankruptcy auct... (Aug '13)
|Dec 19
|Rob
|3
|Searching for someone
|Jul '16
|Old news
|1
|Livestock rescue during wildfires now legal und... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Mels Hole
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Moses Lake, WA (Sep '10)
|Jan '16
|sterling
|44
|Odds stacked up against Grant county gang task ... (Nov '09)
|May '15
|dave
|2
|Man arrested for manufacturing, selling marijua... (Feb '12)
|May '15
|dave
|6
|Review: Sand Bar LLC (Mar '09)
|Apr '15
|J509_cz
|13
Find what you want!
Search Moses Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC