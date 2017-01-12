Grant County lifts severe winter weather emergency
The Grant County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday morning that road conditions are improving and crews are entering the "recovery phase" of Wednesday mornings winter weather emergency. Overnight, deputies responded to more than 40 motorists stuck in snow on county roads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Moses Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pacific Cargo Services sells in bankruptcy auct... (Aug '13)
|Dec 19
|Rob
|3
|Searching for someone
|Jul '16
|Old news
|1
|Livestock rescue during wildfires now legal und... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Mels Hole
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Moses Lake, WA (Sep '10)
|Jan '16
|sterling
|44
|Odds stacked up against Grant county gang task ... (Nov '09)
|May '15
|dave
|2
|Man arrested for manufacturing, selling marijua... (Feb '12)
|May '15
|dave
|6
|Review: Sand Bar LLC (Mar '09)
|Apr '15
|J509_cz
|13
Find what you want!
Search Moses Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC