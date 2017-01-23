Delay in Mitsubishi Regional Jet means more work in Washington state

The two-year delay in the Mitsubishi Regional Jet that was announced Monday is clearly a big setback for Japan's commercial jet program, but it means more jobs in Washington state where the jet is undergoing flight tests. Lee Human, president of Mitsubishi's Seattle-based aerospace testing and certification partner AeroTEC, said that although Mitsubishi previously projected hiring about 100 Western engineers for the Seattle test facility, the target is now 170 engineers.

