Delay in Mitsubishi Regional Jet means more work in Washington state
The two-year delay in the Mitsubishi Regional Jet that was announced Monday is clearly a big setback for Japan's commercial jet program, but it means more jobs in Washington state where the jet is undergoing flight tests. Lee Human, president of Mitsubishi's Seattle-based aerospace testing and certification partner AeroTEC, said that although Mitsubishi previously projected hiring about 100 Western engineers for the Seattle test facility, the target is now 170 engineers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.
Add your comments below
Moses Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pacific Cargo Services sells in bankruptcy auct... (Aug '13)
|Dec '16
|Rob
|3
|Searching for someone
|Jul '16
|Old news
|1
|Livestock rescue during wildfires now legal und... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Mels Hole
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Moses Lake, WA (Sep '10)
|Jan '16
|sterling
|44
|Odds stacked up against Grant county gang task ... (Nov '09)
|May '15
|dave
|2
|Man arrested for manufacturing, selling marijua... (Feb '12)
|May '15
|dave
|6
|Review: Sand Bar LLC (Mar '09)
|Apr '15
|J509_cz
|13
Find what you want!
Search Moses Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC