Ambulance responding to rear-end collision, struck from behind

Tuesday Jan 3

A West Richland ambulance driver was shocked to be rear-ended when she was stopping to help at a rear-end collision on Interstate 90. Haylie L. Warren, 24, of West Richland, was slowing down while arriving on the scene of a collision about seven miles west of Moses Lake at 2p.m. on Monday, according to the Washington State Patrol. Her American Medical Resource ambulance was in one lane heading west while a black 2013 Lincoln sedan was in the other lane.

