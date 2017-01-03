Ambulance responding to rear-end collision, struck from behind

A West Richland ambulance driver was shocked to be rear-ended when she was stopping to help at a rear-end collision on Interstate 90. Haylie L. Warren, 24, of West Richland, was slowing down while arriving on the scene of a collision about seven miles west of Moses Lake at 2p.m. on Monday, according to the Washington State Patrol. Her American Medical Resource ambulance was in one lane heading west while a black 2013 Lincoln sedan was in the other lane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.