Ambulance responding to rear-end collision, struck from behind
A West Richland ambulance driver was shocked to be rear-ended when she was stopping to help at a rear-end collision on Interstate 90. Haylie L. Warren, 24, of West Richland, was slowing down while arriving on the scene of a collision about seven miles west of Moses Lake at 2p.m. on Monday, according to the Washington State Patrol. Her American Medical Resource ambulance was in one lane heading west while a black 2013 Lincoln sedan was in the other lane.
Moses Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pacific Cargo Services sells in bankruptcy auct... (Aug '13)
|Dec 19
|Rob
|3
|Searching for someone
|Jul '16
|Old news
|1
|Livestock rescue during wildfires now legal und... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Mels Hole
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Moses Lake, WA (Sep '10)
|Jan '16
|sterling
|44
|Odds stacked up against Grant county gang task ... (Nov '09)
|May '15
|dave
|2
|Man arrested for manufacturing, selling marijua... (Feb '12)
|May '15
|dave
|6
|Review: Sand Bar LLC (Mar '09)
|Apr '15
|J509_cz
|13
