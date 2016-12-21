Two people found shot in a car, SR26 closed near Royal City, WA
The Grant County Sheriff's Office says 2 people were found shot in a car Friday morning on State Route 26 near Royal City, WA. Right now SR26 near Royal City is closed and will be closed for the next several hours.
