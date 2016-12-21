Swine info day planned
Washington Swine Information Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Pillar Rock Grill at the Moses Lake Golf and Country Club. Swine producers, including 4-H/FFA youths, agency representatives, agriculture educators and fair/show representatives, are invited to participate in the event.
