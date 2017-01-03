Shoppers beat post-Christmas rush

Shoppers beat post-Christmas rush

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 26 Read more: KVEW-TV Kennewick

Shoppers were out early Monday morning trying to score a deal, beat the crowd, and get the right item they may have wanted initially. Atkilson, drove all the way from Moses Lake just to shop at the Columbia Center Mall, hoping to cash in first on all of the post-Christmas sales.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KVEW-TV Kennewick.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Moses Lake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pacific Cargo Services sells in bankruptcy auct... (Aug '13) Dec 19 Rob 3
Searching for someone Jul '16 Old news 1
News Livestock rescue during wildfires now legal und... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Mels Hole 1
Debate: Marijuana - Moses Lake, WA (Sep '10) Jan '16 sterling 44
News Odds stacked up against Grant county gang task ... (Nov '09) May '15 dave 2
News Man arrested for manufacturing, selling marijua... (Feb '12) May '15 dave 6
Review: Sand Bar LLC (Mar '09) Apr '15 J509_cz 13
See all Moses Lake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Moses Lake Forum Now

Moses Lake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Moses Lake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Moses Lake, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,575 • Total comments across all topics: 277,612,851

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC