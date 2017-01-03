Shoppers beat post-Christmas rush
Shoppers were out early Monday morning trying to score a deal, beat the crowd, and get the right item they may have wanted initially. Atkilson, drove all the way from Moses Lake just to shop at the Columbia Center Mall, hoping to cash in first on all of the post-Christmas sales.
Read more at KVEW-TV Kennewick.
