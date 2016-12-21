Price picked as new NCESD superintendent
Price has been Moses Lake superintendent since 2009. She was assistant superintendent there prior to that since 2002, after a long career as administrator and teacher in Tacoma, Soap Lake and Moses Lake school districts.
