Moses Lake man arrested after leading...

Moses Lake man arrested after leading officers on chase through rush hour traffic

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

The Grant County Sheriff's Office reports a 38-year-old Moses Lake felon was arrested after trying to avoid capture and leading officers on a high-speed chase during Tuesday evening rush hour. Deputies tracked Paul Gorden, who was wanted on felony and misdemeanor warrants, to a home in the Larson Housing Area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Moses Lake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pacific Cargo Services sells in bankruptcy auct... (Aug '13) Dec 19 Rob 3
Searching for someone Jul '16 Old news 1
News Livestock rescue during wildfires now legal und... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Mels Hole 1
Debate: Marijuana - Moses Lake, WA (Sep '10) Jan '16 sterling 44
News Odds stacked up against Grant county gang task ... (Nov '09) May '15 dave 2
News Man arrested for manufacturing, selling marijua... (Feb '12) May '15 dave 6
Review: Sand Bar LLC (Mar '09) Apr '15 J509_cz 13
See all Moses Lake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Moses Lake Forum Now

Moses Lake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Moses Lake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Moses Lake, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,576 • Total comments across all topics: 277,572,963

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC