Moses Lake college approved as EMT testing center
Big Bend Community College has been approved as a testing site for candidates working to qualify as emergency medical technicians. Big Bend is the fifth site in the state to offer the National Registry for Emergency Medical Technicians.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.
Comments
Add your comments below
Moses Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pacific Cargo Services sells in bankruptcy auct... (Aug '13)
|Dec 19
|Rob
|3
|Searching for someone
|Jul '16
|Old news
|1
|Livestock rescue during wildfires now legal und... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Mels Hole
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Moses Lake, WA (Sep '10)
|Jan '16
|sterling
|44
|Odds stacked up against Grant county gang task ... (Nov '09)
|May '15
|dave
|2
|Man arrested for manufacturing, selling marijua... (Feb '12)
|May '15
|dave
|6
|Review: Sand Bar LLC (Mar '09)
|Apr '15
|J509_cz
|13
Find what you want!
Search Moses Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC