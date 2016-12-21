Kidnapped child back with family after woman arrested
A 6-year-old girl has been reunited with her family after the 57-year-old Waterville woman accused of kidnapping her in May was arrested in California. Angel Nevaeh Marie Jackson is now with the Moses Lake family who has full custody of her, said Kyle Foreman, a Sheriff's Office spokesman.
