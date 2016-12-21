Japanese company tests new jet in Moses Lake

And it's how much time in the air it will take to get to the two new Mitsubishi Regional Jets sitting in a giant hangar here in Moses Lake certified as airworthy by the Japan Civil Aviation Bureau, according to Reina Endo, manager of the Moses Lake Flight Test Center. In November, the two planes arrived from Japan at the Grant County International Airport for rigorous flight testing, and Mitsubishi threw the hangar open Dec. 4 to show off the new planes - the company's first passenger aircraft in nearly half a century.

