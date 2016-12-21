Suspected impaired driver causes thre...

Suspected impaired driver causes three-car collision

Wednesday Nov 30 Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

A 37-year-old Royal City man was hospitalized after his car was rear-ended by a suspected impaired driver Wednesday morning near Royal City. Florentino Gutierrez, 49 of Royal City, was driving a 1999 Nissan Frontier pickup east on Road 12 Southwest.

