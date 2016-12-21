Kennewick native, legislative assistant for Sen. Warnick, dies after cancer battle
Kyle E. Lynch, 47, had lived in Moses Lake for 11 years with his wife and their two young children. His wife, Lynne Lynch, is managing editor of the Columbia Basin Herald in Moses Lake.
