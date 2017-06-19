Greentown woman charged in fatal hit-and-run
An intoxicated driver fatally struck a pedestrian and then kept going without stopping or calling 911 Saturday in Wayne County, state police said. April Lyn Porreca, 31, of Greentown, is charged with vehicular homicide while driving under the influence and other offenses in the death of Daniel Gregorsky, 35, of Moscow, which occurred between 2 and 4 a.m. Saturday on Spudeno Road near J and J Road in Salem Township.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.
Add your comments below
Moscow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Jun 18
|Great Cheeto
|681
|Tapawingo Farm Camp, Gouldsboro, PA (Jan '09)
|Jun 6
|SBergen
|42
|'Fall Cleanup' nets 13 drug arrests (Oct '12)
|Jun 2
|Al Busillo
|3
|Join Us (Mar '15)
|Jun 2
|Al Busillo
|3
|Highway Construction Workers Nervous About High... (Jul '14)
|May 31
|Al Busillo
|4
|DeNaples' priest had deep debt -- Loans, Mount ... (Jun '08)
|May '17
|Al Busillo
|10
|Is Milford prepared for the Frein trial?
|Apr '17
|kyman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Moscow Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC