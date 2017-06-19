Greentown woman charged in fatal hit-...

Greentown woman charged in fatal hit-and-run

An intoxicated driver fatally struck a pedestrian and then kept going without stopping or calling 911 Saturday in Wayne County, state police said. April Lyn Porreca, 31, of Greentown, is charged with vehicular homicide while driving under the influence and other offenses in the death of Daniel Gregorsky, 35, of Moscow, which occurred between 2 and 4 a.m. Saturday on Spudeno Road near J and J Road in Salem Township.

