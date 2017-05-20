Police Officers Who Ran into Burning Building Honored in Lackawanna County
Two police officers from Old Forge are being called heroes after running into a burning apartment building and helping to save more than a dozen people. The partners were in the right place at the right time back in January when a ferocious fire started spreading through an apartment building in Old Forge.
