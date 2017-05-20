Police Officers Who Ran into Burning ...

Police Officers Who Ran into Burning Building Honored in Lackawanna County

Saturday May 20

Two police officers from Old Forge are being called heroes after running into a burning apartment building and helping to save more than a dozen people. The partners were in the right place at the right time back in January when a ferocious fire started spreading through an apartment building in Old Forge.

